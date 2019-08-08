SpaceX launches Falcon 9 after weather delay

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday evening.  The launch was delayed by about 30 minutes due to inclement weather. 

What you didn't see during the first moon landing

Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn’t believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets. And they could not even see some of the most interesting parts, until now.

Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin undocked their lunar lander Eagle from the command module Columbia 50 years ago, they knew they were headed for an adventure. But several problems popped up that nearly kept them from landing on the moon.