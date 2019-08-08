SpaceX launches Falcon 9 after weather delay
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday evening. The launch was delayed by about 30 minutes due to inclement weather.
USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites
The Cape Canaveral launch sites that fueled America’s space race are deteriorating by the day. But University of South Florida researchers and the 45th Space Wing have made it their mission to preserve as much of this historic place as possible.
‘Black Moon': Rare celestial event representing second new moon in month will also be Supermoon
We've seen all kinds of interesting phases of the moon, from "Super Blood Moons" to "Full Worm Supermoons" to even the stunning Strawberry Moon.
2 meteor showers will overlap this week, creating spectacular displays — here's how to watch
The end of July marks a spectacular cosmic event when two meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and the Perseids, will grace the night sky at the same time.
The proud 'children of Apollo'
What would it be like to have your dad spend months in space, walk on the moon, or man Mission Control?
What you didn't see during the first moon landing
Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn’t believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets. And they could not even see some of the most interesting parts, until now.
Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.
Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing
When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin undocked their lunar lander Eagle from the command module Columbia 50 years ago, they knew they were headed for an adventure. But several problems popped up that nearly kept them from landing on the moon.