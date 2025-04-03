Suspect arrested for man's murder in Mesa

article

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a man in Mesa last year.

The backstory:

On April 21, 2024, Mesa Police say 23-year-old Gavin Wadzinski was found shot near Thomas and Recker Roads. Wadzinski was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

What they're saying:

Police say they learned the shooting stemmed from a meeting between Wadzinski and 18-year-old Devin Moll, where Wadzinski planned on buying a gun and drugs.

"After serving several search warrants, investigators learned that Gavin wanted to buy a gun and Marijuana from then 17-year-old Devin Moll," Mesa Police officials said. "Both men agreed to meet, and Moll described the vehicle he would be arriving in. Investigators collected and watched traffic surveillance footage, looking for the vehicle Moll described. They found one vehicle that displayed a unique headlight pattern in the area of the murder at the time it occurred. With this information, investigators gathered more videos throughout the city that showed this same vehicle with unusual headlights and used the videos to create a path that ultimately helped them locate Moll."

Moll was arrested on April 1 and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

