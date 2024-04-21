Mesa man's death being investigated as a homicide, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Mesa early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on April 21 near Thomas and Recker roads.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the individual had sustained what appears to be a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel," police said.

The victim is identified as Gavin Wadzinski, 23.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and police believe this was an isolated incident.

There is no suspect information.

Mesa Police provided more details about the victim in this shooting.

"As our investigators pursue leads in the case of this morning's tragic incident, new details have emerged that we want to confirm. The victim was registered as a sex offender, and he was under lifetime probation stemming from an offense in 2022. The Mesa Police Department is looking at all motives for this incident and will pursue any and all leads," police said.

PD is asking for anyone with information, "regardless of how seemingly insignificant it may appear," to come forward and contact them at 480-644-2211 or anonymously through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the incident happened: