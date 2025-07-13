Arizona weather forecast: Hazy skies due to wildfires; monsoon chances rise later in week

The Brief Phoenix will experience dry, warm weather tonight with lows in the upper 80s, followed by slightly above-average temperatures around 109 degrees on Monday. Monsoon showers and storms are expected daily in Arizona's mountain terrain from Monday to Friday, with potential for heavy rainfall and flash floods mid-week. An extreme heat alert is in effect for the Grand Canyon until Wednesday, and smoke from Grand Canyon fires is causing moderate air quality across much of the state.



Tonight will be dry and warm in the Valley, with overnight lows falling into the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms in the mountain terrain will end by around 6 PM near Flagstaff, and by around 10 PM in southeastern Arizona.

We will see slightly above average temperatures in the Phoenix area on Monday, with a high temperature around 109 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we may see increasing cloud cover during the evening, along with occasional strong wind gusts during the evening from nearby storms in the mountains. A few showers may be able to pop up in the outskirts of the Valley.

This week:

Temperatures will start to fall by mid-week, dropping to around 100 degrees, and rain chances will increase across the state. There is a low chance for an isolated Valley shower or storm on Tuesday, but the higher chances look to be Wednesday and Thursday.

The mountain terrain of Arizona will see daily monsoon showers and storms from Monday through Friday. There may even be some strong storms with heavy rainfall and flash flood potential on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather