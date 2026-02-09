Man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash: Phoenix Police

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix. The crash happened on Feb. 8, and left a woman dead. The suspect is facing multiple charges.



Phoenix Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead over the weekend.

The backstory:

According to a statement released on Feb. 9, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Elwood Street at around 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 8 for reports of a person on bicycle who had been hit by another car.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they located the adult female, later identified as Hannah Rose Henry, in critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene."

Per investigators, they found the car allegedly involved, and contacted an adult man, who they say "admitted to being involved in the collision."

Dig deeper:

The suspect has been identified as Eric Dustin Hodge.

According to court documents for Hodge, investigators found the vehicl;e allegedly involved in the crash parked at a home in the area of 3rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. Police officers then knocked on the home's door, and the van's registered owner answered the door and said his friend was driving the vehicle.

"The registered owner asked [Hodge] to come outside, but [Hodge] was exiting the back door of the condo," read a portion of the court documents. "Officers were able to contact [Hodge]."

Eric Hodge

Investigators said Hodge later admitted to driving the vehicle, but did not recall being in a crash.

"[Hodge] stated during an interview that when he smokes fentanyl, he passes out randomly, and wakes up in different places," read a portion of the court documents.

What's next:

Per court documents, Hodge is accused of manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of drug and drug paraphernalia.

Area where the incident happened