Toddler shot at west Phoenix home, police say

The Brief A toddler was shot on July 9 near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was accidental.



A toddler is expected to survive after being shot late Wednesday night at a home in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 10:40 p.m. on July 9 near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a toddler with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a toddler was shot on July 9 at a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown, but investigators say they believe the incident was an accident.

What's next:

"Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation. Once the initial stages of this investigation are complete, charging decisions will be made," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Map of where the shooting happened