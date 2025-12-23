Christmas parade goers hit by alleged drunk driver; more Epstein files released l Morning News Brief

article

From a holiday parade in Arizona that turned tragic to more documents released in the Jeffrey Epstein case, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 23.

1. Christmas parade goers hit by car

What we know:

Three people, including a pregnant woman and a young person, were injured when a suspected intoxicated driver entered the Kayenta Township’s Christmas Night Parade route on the Navajo Nation.

What they're saying:

"Please pray for the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said. "This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community—and is a time for families to come together and celebrate. No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness."

2. ‘We want this place empty’

Local perspective:

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is seeking homes for roughly 600 dogs ahead of Christmas, though it cautions that families should be prepared for a "lifetime commitment" rather than a seasonal impulse.

Dig deeper:

MCACC announced the creation of "Friends of Animal Care and Control," a nonprofit that will fund community services such as spay and neuter programs and vaccine clinics to help reduce the number of pets entering the shelter system.

3. Powerball jackpot keeps rising

What we know:

The Powerball jackpot has now skyrocketed to $1.7 billion, after no big winner in Monday night's drawing.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 pm ET on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24., and this cash prize is expected to be the 4th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

4. ‘Holiday stipend’ for self-deportation

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering undocumented immigrants $3,000 and a free plane ticket to leave the country.

What they're saying:

"Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country," a DHS press release said.

5. Epstein files latest

What we know:

The Justice Department released almost 30,000 new documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

What they're saying:

"The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the agency said of the newly-released documents.

A look at today's weather

