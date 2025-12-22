Suspected DUI driver strikes three victims at Navajo Nation holiday parade

The Brief Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said three people, including a pregnant woman and a young person, were injured Monday when an intoxicated driver entered the Kayenta Township’s Christmas Night Parade route. Following the incident, Nygren urged community members to prevent further tragedies by intervening when they see impaired individuals and pledged to work with law enforcement as the investigation continues.



President Buu Nygren said the Dec. 22 incident happened during the Kayenta Township’s Christmas Night Parade.

What they're saying:

"The Office of the President has been informed that three individuals were struck by a vehicle after an intoxicated driver entered the parade route. One of the victims is a young person who remains in critical condition, and another is a pregnant woman. Please pray for the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident," Nygren said. "This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community—and is a time for families to come together and celebrate. No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness."

Nygren is calling on community members to lookout for one another and to take steps to prevent drunk driving. He says if you see someone who might be impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely, even if that means calling for help.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

What's next:

"We will continue to work closely with local and Navajo Nation law enforcement as the investigation continues," Nygren said.

Map of where Kayenta Township is