1 person dies of the Plague in northern Arizona

The Brief One person has died as a result of the Plague in northern Arizona The person died on the same day they showed up at the Flagstaff Medical Center with symptoms. According to the Cleveland Clinic, only around seven cases are reported each year in the U.S.



A medical case involving the Plague has resulted in one death in Arizona.

What we know:

According to Northern Arizona Healthcare, the person showed up with symptoms at the Flagstaff Medical Center, and died later that day. The person tested positive for Yersinia pestis, which is the bacteria that causes the Plague.

Dig deeper:

Earlier in the week, officials with the Coconino County Health Department reported a prairie dog die-off that happened northeast of Flagstaff, which is an indicator of the disease.

What is the Plague?

Big picture view:

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the Plague usually spreads through bites from fleas that previously bit an infected animal. The website notes there are three types of plagues: Bubonic, Septicemic, and Pneumonic. They are each named for the part of the body that gets a Yersinia pestis infection.

"While it still exists, plague is extremely rare now. Worldwide, 1,000 to 2,000 people are diagnosed with plague every year. Only about seven cases are reported in the U.S. each year," read a portion of Cleveland Clinic's website.

Symptoms of the Plague include, among other things:

Fever

Chills

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Weakness and fatigue

Dizziness

Cleveland Clinic's website states a number of animals carry and spread the plague, including:

Rodents, including rats, mice, prairie dogs, ground squirrels, gerbils, and guinea pigs

Other small mammals

Pet dogs and pet cats

Deer

Camels

What they're saying:

"You need to get treated immediately if you have plague. While antibiotics work well, you have the best chance of getting better if you start taking them within 24 hours of noticing symptoms," read a portion of Cleveland Clinic's website.

Northern Arizona has seen Plague cases in the past

This is not the first time a Plague case has been identified in Northern Arizona.

Timeline:

In 1996, there were five identified cases in the Four Corners region of Arizona and Colorado, and an 18-year-old from Flagstaff died during that outbreak.

In 2007, there was one confirmed case, and in 2014 and 2015, flea in Flagstaff tested positive for it.