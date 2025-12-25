Man dead following shooting at Phoenix home: PD

The Brief A man is dead following a shooting at a home in Phoenix, according to police. The incident happened in the area of 13th Avenue and Sequoia Drive. The suspect fled before officers arrived.



Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called to the area of 13th Avenue and Sequoia Drive at around 1:10 p.m. for a shooting call. The caller was waved down by a woman who said someone had been shot at a home.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the shooting is not known at this time.

What you can do:

An investigation remains ongoing. Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the incident happened