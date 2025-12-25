Powerball player wins big jackpot; Crash in Phoenix sends man to hospital | Morning News Brief

article

1 ticket wins $1.817 Billion lottery jackpot; 3-car crash in Phoenix sends man to the hospital; and more - here's a look at your top headlines for Christmas morning, December 25, 2025.

1. Someone won the big Powerball jackpot

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Arkansas will most likely have a very memorable Christmas, as that ticket won the $1.817 billion Christmas Eve drawing for the Powerball.

By the numbers:

Besides the top prize, officials with the lottery said 114 tickets won $50,000 prizes, while 31 tickets won $100,000 prizes.

2. What's open and closed today

If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited.

Big picture view:

Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

3. Man hospitalized following stabbing

A Christmas Day stabbing has sent a man to the hospital, according to Phoenix Police.

What we know:

Police say officers were sent to the area of 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 9:05 a.m. for a stabbing call.

4. Overnight multi-car crash sends man to the hospital

Phoenix Police say a man is in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that happened overnight.

Dig deeper:

Per a statement, the incident happened at around 12:35 a.m., and the injured man had to be extracted from the car that he was in.

5. Pope Leo XIV celebrates 1st Christmas mass as Catholic pontiff

For the first time in his papal reign, Pope Leo XIV celebrate the Christmas Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

What He Said:

In his homily, Leo underlined that peace can emerge only through dialogue.

"There will be peace when our monologues are interrupted and, enriched by listening, we fall to our knees before the humanity of the other," he said.

