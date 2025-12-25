Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Day stabbing in Phoenix sends man to the hospital: PD

Updated  December 25, 2025 10:35am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Phoenix Police.
    • The incident happened near 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
    • Police described the injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in connection with a stabbing on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers were sent to the area of 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 9:05 a.m. for a stabbing call.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

What you can do:

An investigation remains ongoing. Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

