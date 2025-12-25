Christmas Day stabbing in Phoenix sends man to the hospital: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in connection with a stabbing on Christmas Day.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, officers were sent to the area of 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 9:05 a.m. for a stabbing call.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.
Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
What you can do:
An investigation remains ongoing. Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.