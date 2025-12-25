3-car crash sends man to the hospital: Phoenix PD

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital following a three-car crash, according to Phoenix Police. The crash happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.



Phoenix Police officials said a crash involving multiple vehicles sent a man to the hospital during the overnight hours on Dec. 25.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 12:35 a.m. to the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved and were informed the third vehicle had left the scene eastbound on Lower Buckeye Road," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Police said Phoenix Fire was called to the scene to extract a man from one of the cars involved. That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the car that left the scene, police said it was found abandoned at another location.

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the crash happened