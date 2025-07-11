"Leopard dog" rescued from extreme heat up for adoption with her 9 puppies

The Brief Rainbow Brite, a dog found in severe heat distress with nine puppies, is now recovering and up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society. She was found underweight, tethered, without water or shelter, on pavement that reached 133 degrees. Her adoption fee is waived as part of a "Big Dog Special" at the South Mountain campus, where she awaits a loving home.



"Rainbow Brite," a resilient mother dog, is now recovering at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and is available for adoption along with her puppies. She is a survivor of severe heat distress, a common issue the AHS addresses during Arizona's hot summers.

The backstory:

Jennifer, from the Arizona Humane Society, explained Rainbow's ordeal. Rainbow was found in a backyard with her nine puppies. She was underweight, without water or shelter, and tethered on a leash, a particularly dangerous situation in extreme temperatures. When AHS animal investigators found her, the pavement temperature was a scorching 133 degrees.

Upon rescue, AHS staff, with the assistance of Phoenix police and law enforcement, immediately worked to cool Rainbow down with wet towels and provided her with plenty of water. Her puppies were kept in the shade before the entire family was brought to the AHS trauma hospital.

Despite being covered in colorful spots, giving her a "happy exterior," Rainbow's story highlights a very serious issue where "minutes matter in this temperature, in this heat," Jennifer said. The family spent time in maternity suites before being cared for by a foster family for several weeks. Now, Rainbow and all her puppies are available for adoption at the South Mountain campus.

What you can do:

For those interested in adopting Rainbow or one of her puppies, adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rainbow's adoption fee is waived as part of the AHS's "Big Dog Special" for dogs over 50 pounds.

"She loves a good bed, a good couch, get a good exercise in with a walk," Jennifer said, adding that Rainbow "is going to be your cuddle buddy."

Rainbow is clearly a devoted mother, showering her puppies with affection. Both Rainbow and her puppies are described as "so sweet," and the AHS hopes they all find loving homes, especially given Rainbow's difficult past.

https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A814685