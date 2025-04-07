Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: Opening statements set for April 7

The Brief Opening statements are set for April 7 in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is representing herself in the trial. Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.



‘Doomsday Mom’ representing herself

Vallow Daybell will be questioning witnesses herself and will be allowed to wear civilian clothing instead of an orange jumpsuit. She will not be wearing handcuffs or leg restrains.

Since she will be able to move around the courtroom, Vallow Daybell will wear a stun belt, which can be used to deliver a sudden jolt should she try to flee.

An unarmed Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer will also be present and will stand near the defense table during the trial.

Jury selection for the trial concluded last week, with 13 men and three women selected.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.