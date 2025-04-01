Jury seated in Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Arizona after two days

The Brief Jury selection in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Arizona concluded after two days with 13 men and three women selected. Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself in court, seemed to struggle at times while questioning potential jurors. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday, April 7.



A jury is officially seated for the Doomsday Murder Trial.

A convicted killer - Lori Vallow Daybell - is representing herself in court, accused of conspiracy in the murder of her fourth husband.

Fox 10 investigator Justin Lum was in the courtroom and tells us how the so-called "Doomsday Mom" addressed the jury.

What we know:

We finally got to watch Lori Vallow Daybell ask a pool of jurors questions.

At times she lost her train of thought and had trouble phrasing her questions.

She even told the potential jurors at one point that they'd been brought here to protect her from the state.

There were a couple of objections from the prosecution and the judge needed to help clarify some questions from Vallow Daybell.

Cameras aren’t allowed inside for jury selection but the trial continued during an afternoon session of court with 55 jurors remaining.

Fourteen would be excused after the judge asked the group questions about being fair and impartial, hardships and any biases toward law enforcement.

With 41 jurors left, the court focused on the jury box of 17 people.

What they're saying:

The state asked if they would give Vallow Daybell more leeway because she’s not a lawyer and is representing herself.

There were no hands raised.

Vallow Daybell asked the jurors if they would have prejudice if she did not testify and if her side of the story wasn’t heard, would they deem her "automatically guilty?"

There wasn’t much response.

Both the prosecutor and defendant brought up the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to see if jurors had issues with religion.

The backstory:

Vallow Daybell is accused of espousing bizarre spiritual beliefs to justify the murder of her then-husband Charles Vallow.

He was shot and killed by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense.

Ultimately, 13 men and three women were chosen to sit on the jury.

Tom Evans, who was an alternate juror in Vallow Daybell’s Idaho trial, shared his thoughts on her demeanor.

"Yesterday, she was feisty. Today, she seemed to kind of freeze up in front of the jurors. She had a question to ask but couldn’t remember what the question was a couple of times, so that was kind of strange."

What's next:

Opening statements are set for Monday at 10:30 a.m. and we will be streaming the trial on our YouTube channel by 11:00 a.m.

The four alternate jurors will be chosen at random after closing arguments wrap up.

The final 12 will decide the verdict.