Meet the AZ man helping Salvation Army reach its holiday goal

The Brief The Salvation Army Southwest Division is reporting a $775,000 shortfall toward its $2.3 million fundraising goal in Arizona, with officials urging donations before the Red Kettle campaign concludes on Christmas Eve. Among the volunteers assisting the effort is Carl Shelton, a polio survivor who serves as a bell ringer in Surprise, using a decorated wheelchair and a Santa Claus costume to encourage holiday giving.



The Salvation Army Southwest Division is facing a $775,000 shortfall as it nears the end of its annual Red Kettle holiday campaign in Arizona.

What we know:

With a statewide goal of $2.3 million, officials are calling on donors to help close the gap before the campaign ends on Christmas Eve. Scott Johnson, the division's public relations director, said he remains optimistic despite the deficit.

"The people of Arizona are very generous," Johnson said. "We’re hopeful we can make up that deficit here in the next few days."

Among those working to bridge that gap is Carl Shelton, a retiree who has spent the last four years as a volunteer bell ringer. Stationed outside a Fry’s Food Store in Surprise, Shelton goes beyond the standard uniform.

Dressed as Santa Claus—complete with a real white beard—Shelton greets donors from a wheelchair adorned with Christmas lights and festive music.

What they're saying:

For Shelton, the effort is a way to serve a community he loves after a childhood bout with polio prevented him from joining the military.

"I hear all kinds of stories about how the Salvation Army helped them back in their earlier days," Shelton said. "It makes you warm knowing that this is all going to help somebody that's in need."

Shelton hands out candy canes to children who drop donations into his red kettle, a gesture he says is the "added bonus" of the job.

"The smiles you get from the kids, man, it’s worth it 100%," he said.

Red kettles will remain at storefronts through Wednesday. Donors can also contribute to the campaign online.