How specialized medical care is breaking the cycle of homelessness

The Brief After experiencing homelessness and addiction from 2015 to 2022, Dana Faulkinbury joined the staff of Circle the City, the nonprofit healthcare organization that provided her with medical respite and career resources. Circle the City continues to expand its reach to meet rising demand, growing from a small clinic to a network that includes mobile medical units and a new 85-bed facility currently under construction in the East Valley.



For Dana Faulkinbury, the holiday season is no longer just about survival; it is about giving back to the organization that saved her life.

What they're saying:

Between 2015 and 2022, Faulkinbury lived on the streets, struggling with addiction and the exhaustion of homelessness.

"It’s hard. You’re basically just surviving," she said. "You’re doing what you have to do to get by—a shower and food."

Her path to recovery began with a hospital stay that eventually led her to Circle the City, a nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to people experiencing homelessness. There, she found medical respite care and a reprieve from the streets.

"I was really grateful when I found out about this campus," Faulkinbury said. "I had a place to sleep, I had food, and I had a lot of services available to me."

Big picture view:

Circle the City has grown significantly to meet a rising demand for specialized care. What began as a small county clinic has expanded into a robust network including two primary care centers and two 50-bed respite centers.

Bill Ellert, with Circle the City, said the organization is currently building an 85-bed facility in the East Valley and operates five mobile medical units.

"We’re able to really understand the special needs for people experiencing homelessness," Ellert said.

The organization provided Faulkinbury with more than just medical care. Staff helped her obtain a birth certificate and a state ID, and assisted her in building a resume for her first stable job. In 2025, her journey came full circle when she joined the staff at Circle the City.

Faulkinbury now uses her history to connect with patients who are currently where she once was.

"I thank God every day I made it through," she said. "I survived, and now I’m able to share my lived experience with people."