Arrests made in connection to Phoenix chop shop, DPS says

Five people were arrested in connection to a chop shop in Phoenix, Arizona DPS said.

On June 25, DPS's Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) detectives served a search warrant at a Phoenix business near 28th Avenue and Buckeye Road in connection with an investigation into stolen cars.

At the business, detectives reportedly found five intact stolen cars, and parts of eight dismantled stolen cars.

DPS listed the intact cars detectives found as:

2005 GMC Yukon (reported stolen in Phoenix)

1991 Ford F250 (reported stolen in Avondale)

1999 Chevrolet Silverado (reported stolen in Phoenix)

2012 Nissan Sentra (reported stolen in Phoenix)

2002 Lexus S300 (reported stolen in Phoenix)

Susana Grajales, 49, was booked into jail on suspicion of operating a chop shop, theft of means of transportation, theft of controlled property, and illegal control of an enterprise.

Jose Francisco Diaz Celis, 48, was also booked into jail and is accused of trafficking in stolen property and theft of means of transportation.

Jose Lopez Cruz, 46, Daniel Torres Jurado, 60, and Eddison Elias Macario, 44, are accused of theft of means of transportation.

"The VTTF is comprised of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies participating in a concerted effort to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals and criminal organizations that profit from the theft of motor vehicles and related crimes," Arizona DPS said in a news release.

