Inflation, rising prices drive shift toward practical holiday gifting

With Christmas less than a week away, many families in the Phoenix area are navigating a collision between holiday cheer and economic reality.

Despite packed parking lots and a projection from the National Retail Federation that 2025 will be a trillion-dollar holiday spending year, rising prices are forcing some shoppers to scale back.

For many, the focus has shifted from the perfect gift to practical solutions like cash.

What they're saying:

"I’d rather just give them cash so they can get whatever they need," one shopper said, noting that her family is prioritizing necessities over wants this year.

For parents, the financial strain has become a "teachable moment." One mother said she is using the tighter budget to show her sons that they will not always have everything they want in life, though she admitted it is difficult to scale back.

What's next:

Retailers expect the coming days, particularly Super Saturday, to be the busiest shopping period of the year.

In response to the economic pressure, many stores are offering extended hours and deep discounts to attract those still finishing their lists.