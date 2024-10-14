Scottsdale man found dead inside preserve; police release his identity

The Brief Howard E. Lentz, 57, was found dead after his family says he went on a mountain bike ride in Scottsdale. The medical examiner will determine what happened to him.



A 57-year-old Scottsdale man was found dead inside the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on Friday, Oct. 11.

Family members called police around 5:30 p.m. to report Howard E. Lentz missing after he didn't come back home from a mountain bike ride. At around 9 p.m., his body was found.

"The man’s body was located by searchers off-trail far inside the preserve with the aid of drones, cell phone data, and an MCSO air unit. Scottsdale Fire assisted with transporting investigators into the scene and the recovery of the man’s body off the trail," Scottsdale Police said.

Scottsdale Police Park Rangers, a mounted unit, a street crimes unit and more crews responded to locate Lentz.

"Initial information points toward this death being related to a medical event or a mountain bike crash. Ultimately, the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," police said.

No further information is available.