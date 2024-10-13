Photos: Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Paul Schulz took this photo in Safford

An exceedingly rare comet made an appearance in Arizona on Sunday night.

The once-in-80,000-year sight made its closest approach to Earth this weekend before heading into the vast abyss of outer space. Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun in September before passing within 44 million miles of Earth on Saturday.

The comet was seen over the White Tank Mountains, in Peridot, Gold Canyon, Willcox and more areas across the state.

"Though the comet is very old, it was just discovered in 2023, when it approached the inner solar system on its highly elliptical orbit for the first time in documented human history. Beginning in mid-October 2024, Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) will become visible low in the west following sunset. If the comet’s tail is well-illuminated by sunlight, it could be visible to the unaided eye. Oct. 14-24 is the best time to observe, using binoculars or a small telescope," a NASA article explained.