Man, woman accused of stealing over $200k from Paradise Valley home: PD

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection with a December 2023 burglary in Paradise Valley The two were arrested in Colorado and California on unrelated charges Investigators in Arizona say the two's activities in the state were connected with that of a South American Theft Group.



Police in Paradise Valley say two people have been arrested in connection with a theft incident that happened in late 2023.

In a statement released Oct. 14, police identified the two suspects as 23-year-old Jorge Gomez Cereceda and 22-year-old Constanza Gonzalez-Rozas. The two were arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Dec. 29, 2023 in the area of Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard.

"Investigators connected the suspects' activity in Arizona with that of a South American Theft Group (SATG)," read a portion of the statement. "Probable cause was developed for these suspects in which they allegedly stole several purses, jewelry, and cash valued at approximately $280,450."

We have previously reported on thefts allegedly involving the SATG. In March, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that several Phoenix area burglary suspects with suspected ties to the group are facing new charges. In February, we reported that three suspects with alleged ties to the group were arrested in Phoenix. The three were arrested in connection with the so-called "dinner-time burglaries" in the Valley.

Per Paradise Valley Police, the suspects were arrested by law enforcement in Colorado and California in connection with unrelated incidents. They are now being held on arrested warrants, pending extradition to Arizona.