21 'dinner-time burglaries' reported at Scottsdale homes: PD

Nearly two dozen burglaries have been reported in Scottsdale at homes that are near washes and golf courses.

The "dinner-time burglaries" have happened during early evening hours when the homeowners are not home. During the incidents, police say items such as jewelry and purses have been stolen.

Between Nov. 1, 2023, and Jan. 23, there have been 18 incidents reported in the Foothills District area and three incidents in the Via Linda District neighborhoods.

"This trend is related to a larger, nationwide series that has been occurring over the last several years," police said. "Multiple valley agencies have been affected in Arizona, and we are working collaboratively to investigate these crimes."

Scottsdale PD

Police remind residents to remain vigilant and to take proper measures when leaving their homes, such as locking doors and setting alarms.

If you have any information on the crimes, you're asked to call police at 480-312-5000.