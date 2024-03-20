Expand / Collapse search

South American Theft Group: More charges announced in Valley burglaries

Published  March 20, 2024 1:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Several Phoenix area burglary suspects who are believed to be connected to a South American Theft Group are facing new charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Three of the suspects, Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto, and a juvenile, are accused of conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools in connection to Scottsdale thefts. The juvenile is also accused of false reporting to law enforcement.

"Since November of 2023, Scottsdale has been aware of more than 100 similar types of burglaries," MCAO said. "One defendant admitted to being in the U.S. on a tourist visa and had already been a part of burglaries in California, Nevada, and Arizona."

Related

'Dinner-time burglaries': Arrests made in series of Scottsdale home invasions
article

'Dinner-time burglaries': Arrests made in series of Scottsdale home invasions

Three people have been arrested in connection to the so-called "dinner-time burglaries" in Scottsdale, the police department announced on March 11. These are the first arrests in Scottsdale related to the ongoing investigation into South American Theft Groups targeting high-end neighborhoods.

Three other suspects, David Carlos Rojas Ferrada, Johan Bastian Salvo Alacon, and Sue Ellen Patricia Gutierrez Saez, are accused of multiple burglary charges related to Phoenix thefts. Gutierrez Saez is also accused of seven additional burglary charges.

Related

'Dinner-time burglaries': 3 suspects arrested in Phoenix
article

'Dinner-time burglaries': 3 suspects arrested in Phoenix

 

"The South American Theft Groups are made up of people who travel from South America specifically to target homes and families in the U.S.," MCAO said. "The federal government’s tourist visa program allows them to fly into the United States without a background check. Once they’ve entered our county, they immediately obtain fake I.D. They travel to cities across the nation – including in Maricopa County – and steal millions in untraceable items."