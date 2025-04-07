How to apply for a REAL ID in Arizona by the May 7 deadline

The Brief FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas is breaking down the steps of how you can apply for a REAL ID. The deadline to get one is May 7, and if you don't have one by then, you'll need to use a U.S. Passport or passport ID, if you plan to travel by air.



The countdown is on to get your REAL ID before the May 7 deadline.

This is something we've heard about for years, but there's still lots of confusion.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says you'll need the ID to access certain federal facilities, board federally regulated commercial aircraft and enter nuclear power plants.

What you can do:

Getting a REAL ID, also called an Arizona Travel ID, can be simple if you follow these instructions.

Make an appointment on https://azmvdnow.gov/home . It gets you to the front of the line at the MVD.

Provide one document proving your birth and/or legal presence in the U.S.

Provide two documents that prove Arizona residency.

You'll need to know your social security number.

Proof of U.S. birth and/or legal presence includes a birth certificate, a U.S. Passport or a Passport ID. Proof of Arizona residency includes utility bills, credit card statements, bank statement or your insurance policy.

"You must provide your social security number as well as documents to establish your identity and place of residence. These documents must be in English and original or certified copies from the issuing agency," ADOT's website says.

Don't forget to be picture ready as you'll be taking a new one.

It will cost you $25 dollars to get a REAL ID at the MVD.

Your license will be good for eight years, and it will arrive in the mail in 10–14 days.

Traveling overseas? A REAL ID doesn't replace a passport.

"Rules for international travel are unchanged, and a valid passport or equivalent will be required to travel outside the United States," ADOT said.

What will happen if you arrive at the airport security checkpoint without a REAL ID, or another acceptable form of ID?

"Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be permitted through the security checkpoint," DHS said.

Further information:

You can click here for more information from ADOT for Arizona-related questions.

Click here for further information on documents and more from the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

Don't want a REAL ID?:

If you simply don't want a REAL ID, there are a few other options that will work in lieu of one if you need to travel.

At TSA checkpoints, travelers can use a U.S. passport or passport card, DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST, or a state-issued Enhanced Driver's License as valid forms of identification.