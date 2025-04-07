Hushabye Nursery loses thousands of dollars in federal grants

The Brief Hushabye Nursery serves an important role in helping babies detox from the drugs they were exposed to while their mothers were pregnant. The founder of the Phoenix-based nonprofit says it's losing thousands of dollars in federal grants as the Trump administration is cutting back on spending.



It's now having to get creative to make up for those funds.

What we know:

Since 2020, Hushabye Nursery has been a lifesaving resource for mothers and their babies.

As a nonprofit, it relies heavily on grants.

"Our nonprofit organization serves the most vulnerable little ones and their families impacted by the opioid crisis," Tara Sundem of Hushabye Nursery said.

Her passion as a nurse practioner led her to create this nonprofit.

"We serve the babies in the perfect environment for them to go through that withdrawal process. Specifically for babies that are withdrawing. But also the entire family system," Sundem explained.

Dig deeper:

Less than two weeks ago, she got an email and phone call informing her that two federal grants were canceled.

"Looking at about a little over half a million dollars that's being impacted there," Sundem said.

Without these funds, they're working to make up that money by fundraising.

"If you work, you raise taxes. Please direct those funds to us," Sundem asked.

So far, the nonprofit has raised $2,500.

"We've done town halls. Just trying to tell everybody that this is what's going on. This is where we're at. We do really good work with outcomes that no one else can do," Sundem said.

Hushabye Nursery is hoping to raise $100,000 by April 15.

Click here if you'd like to learn more and/or donate.