Opioid crisis: AZ AG asks for US Supreme Court involvement
Arizona's attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.
Native Americans at an increased risk for opioid abuse and overdoses
A new federal audit says government hospitals have placed Native American patients at an increased risk for abuse and overdoses. According to a report from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, some hospitals failed to follow the agency's protocols for prescribing and giving out opioids.
Fatal overdoses on the rise in Arizona
While overdose deaths are supposedly dropping in other states, we're seeing more and more people becoming victims of fatal drug overdoses here in Arizona.
Police: 3 students had thousands of fentanyl pills on campus
Police in a small city on the U.S.-Mexico border say three students have been arrested for possessing fentanyl pills on campus, including one who had over 3,000 pills with her.
In Atlanta, President Trump, first lady tout 'tremendous' progress fighting opioid crisis
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Atlanta on Wednesday to discuss the nation’s escalating opioid crisis.
With lawsuits looming, OxyContin maker considers bankruptcy
The company that has made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin said it is considering legal options including bankruptcy, a move that could upend hundreds of lawsuits claiming it had a major role in causing the U.S. opioid drug crisis.
Americans more likely to die of opioid overdose than in car crash
For the first time in American history, one of the leading causes of deaths - vehicle crash - has been supplanted by opioid overdoses.
FDA: Pet owners could look to veterinarians for opioids
The FDA is warning about humans accessing opioids through their pets.
Walmart to add policy aimed at curbing opioid abuse
Walmart is taking steps aimed at curbing opioid abuse and misuse.
Fentanyl-laced opioids drive jump in fatal overdoses
Every day, an average of 115 Americans die from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study: Opioid use dropped in medical cannabis states
States with medical cannabis programs saw a dramatic reduction in opioid abuse, according to a study done by University of Georgia researchers. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
The maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said it will stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, bowing to a key demand of lawsuits that blame the company for helping trigger the current drug abuse epidemic.
Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.
Walmart takes on opioid crisis in free disposal program
Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel. The retail giant announced that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.
Tempe Union High School District unveils new program to fight opioid abuse
The opioid crisis is a major worry around the country, and a dangerous dependency on the drug can start early, during high school, especially among young athletes recovering from injuries. Now, the Tempe Union High School District has a program to fight back against opioid abuse, using a team-oriented approach. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Forsyth County considers suing opioid manufacturers
Forsyth County could join another metro area and a more than a hundred county governments nationwide in filing a lawsuit against big pharmaceutical companies, in response to the overwhelming opioid crisis hitting the nation.
21-year-old hopes his opioid addiction tale can save a life
Opioids continue to be a dangerous killer in Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 564 opioid related deaths since June. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the story of one young person's struggle with opioids.
Trump to declare opioid public health emergency
President Donald Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act
Changes could be coming on how doctors prescribe painkillers in Arizona
There could be some changes in future for painkiller prescriptions in Arizona. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.