3 people shot in Phoenix; Iran bombards Israel with drones and missiles | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 13, 2024 7:35pm MST
From Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel to three men being shot in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for April 13, 2024.

1. 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Phoenix

Police are investigating a double-homicide that left a third person injured in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

2. Iran attacks Israel: Understanding Israel's defense system

Exploring Israel's intricate air defense network as it grapples with a barrage of rocket, drone, and missile assaults from Iran.

3. Fentanyl now blamed for Kentucky 8-year-old’s death, not 'isolated' reaction to strawberries

Authorities in Kentucky previously believed the boy died after an "isolated allergic reaction" to strawberries eaten at a school fundraiser.

4. Firefighter attacked while serving medical call in Phoenix

A firefighter was attacked while responding to a medical call. One man was taken to jail and arrested on assault charges.

5. 'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist could lose big payday because of divorce: experts

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist are divorcing after three months of marriage.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/13/24

The weekend forecast is looking as pleasant as can be.