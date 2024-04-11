Arizona begins to distribute part of $1 billion opioid settlement to fight fentanyl crisis

Municipalities and businesses alike are beginning to receive money from a settlement that awarded entities around the state more than $1 billion to fight the opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Maricopa County is set to receive $54 million and that money will go to dozens of cities and organizations.

All told, 15 different counties in Arizona will receive cash based on populations and harm experienced and the money will be handed out over the next 18 months.

Live and Learn Arizona, a program that helps break the cycle of poverty for women impacted by opioid use, will receive $60,000.

Ruth Sanchez, development director at Live and Learn explains what the group does.

"[Its] a two-year program where our women will be guided, mentored and coached to reach their goals," she says.

The opioid effect in Arizona has been devastating. In 2022, studies showed five Arizonans per day died of an overdose.

It's a harsh reality opioid users have to deal with.

"I have been 10-years clean from using opioids and when I decided I wanted to stop using, because my cousin did pass from opioids, I decided to use medical marijuana," former opioid user Marie said.

Lawsuits were filed by 3,000 state and local municipalities along with other businesses and corporations.

It was aimed at opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies that contributed to the opioid crisis, the same one Marie narrowly escaped from.

"The life I live now is great. It's beautiful, I'm sober. I continue to achieve the things I want to accomplish in life. I have other goals I want to achieve on the year," she said.

The settlement money will help all kinds of communities battle various issues like how Live and Learn Arizona distributes its care.

"If you're going through depression, mental health or even domestic abuse that can lead them down the road where they're not understanding the impact [it can cause]." Sanchez added.