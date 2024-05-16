Triple stabbing suspect arrested; Arizona sheriff's deputy dies l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A man accused of stabbing his family members northwest of Tucson was arrested, an Arizona sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 16.
1. Triple stabbing suspect arrested near Tucson
A man accused of stabbing his mother, father and grandmother northwest of Tucson has been arrested.
2. Arizona deputy dies at 47
Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy dies at 47
Deputy Jesse Hubble died of natural causes at the age of 47, the sheriff's office said. Hubble joined the sheriff's office in 2017 and is a Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife and two children.
3. ‘One chip challenge’ blamed for teen's death
The "one chip challenge" tested one’s ability to eat the spicy chip without drinking any liquids to relieve the burning sensation.
4. Dow makes history
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 40,000 for the first time ever and is on pace for its 19th record close as investors celebrate solid earnings and a slight easing of consumer inflation last month.
5. Smoke detectors recalled
Nearly 7,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold online are being recalled because they may not activate during a fire.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/16/24
A mostly sunny and warm day in the Valley with a high in the mid 90s.