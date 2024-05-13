Expand / Collapse search

Deadly mass shooting in Mexico; gruesome discovery made in Gilbert home | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 13, 2024 6:32pm MST
PHOENIX - From a mass shooting near a resort area in Mexico to a gruesome discovery made inside an East Valley home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 13, 2024.

1. Deadly mass shooting in Mexico

8 killed in mass shooting near resort area in Mexico
Eight people were killed in a mass shooting that happened near a resort area south of Mexico City, according to officials.

2. Some Phoenicians asking for better traffic management after weekend chaos

North Phoenix residents ask for better traffic management during I-17 closure chaos
North Phoenix residents are asking ADOT to better plan detours during planned closures of I-17. The Mother's Day weekend closure created gridlock traffic, blocking some residents from leaving their homes as drivers used neighborhoods to take shortcuts.

3. Potential break in death investigation announced

Girl found dead in New Mexico may have relatives in Phoenix area: NCMEC
Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say new information discovered in a cold case may allow investigators to identify an unidentified girl who was found dead in New Mexico.

4. Deadly crash in Northern Arizona

Three people killed in northern Arizona crash; DUI suspect arrested by FBI
Three people were killed in a 2-car crash on SR 89 near Tuba City Sunday afternoon, Arizona DPS said. The at-fault driver was arrested by the FBI.

5. Gruesome discovery in Gilbert home

2 bodies found inside Gilbert home, police investigating
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/13/24