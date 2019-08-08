New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches
In a few weeks, Texas will relax its restrictions on multiple firearm laws, allowing Texans to have guns and ammunition in public areas.
Houston Texans donate $100K to El Paso victims
In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans are donating $100,000 to benefit the victims of the tragedy.
McConnell and GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence, despite wrenching calls to "do something" in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics
President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
Lawyers for family of El Paso suspect claim his mom contacted police weeks before mass shooting
Lawyers representing the family of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius claim that the 21-year-old's mother contacted Allen police about her son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.
Alamo Drafthouse starts fundraiser for victims of El Paso, Dayton
The Alamo Drafthouse wants to do their part to support the families of victims and the survivors in El Paso and Dayton. Through August 26th, patrons can donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund or the Dayton Foundation when they buy their ticket(s) online.
Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims
Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.
Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders
Not all heroes walk on two legs.
FBI opens domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy attack
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has now classified the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting as a domestic terrorism investigation, saying the gunman was "exploring violent ideologies" and had a specific list of targets.
‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings
Foreign countries issued travel advisories to their citizens warning them about visiting the U.S. after two mass shootings over the weekend killed a total of 31 people.
Students, parents, friends among the dead in shootings
One man protected his wife and granddaughter before he was fatally shot; another was killed during an outing with his beloved son.
GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting
Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
People gather for mass shooting vigil in Phoenix
On Monday night, people in Phoenix gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember two killed in two weekend mass shootings at El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'
An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on "drag queen advocates," violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.
2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US
Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio claimed at least 29 lives in less than 24 hours and left scores of people wounded, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.
El Paso shooting leaves 22 dead, 24 injured; officials to seek death penalty
A gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 others Saturday after he opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, state and city officials said.
Texans band together across the state to remember those lost in the shootings in El Paso and Dayton
Local officials and advocacy groups in Houston and El Paso are standing in solidarity with the victims and their families of both shooting massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. On Sunday, two vigils were held to call for political change to end gun violence.