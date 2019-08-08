Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

Alamo Drafthouse starts fundraiser for victims of El Paso, Dayton

The Alamo Drafthouse wants to do their part to support the families of victims and the survivors in El Paso and Dayton. Through August 26th, patrons can donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund or the Dayton Foundation when they buy their ticket(s) online.

Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso

President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.

GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US

Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio claimed at least 29 lives in less than 24 hours and left scores of people wounded, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.