Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: No suspect in custody, police say

By Jessica Rivera
Published  June 16, 2024 10:45am MST
Mass Shootings
FOX 7 Austin

Round Rock Juneteenth mass shooting

Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Juneteenth concert in Round Rock Saturday night. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest from Old Settlers Park.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The city of Round Rock's Juneteenth celebration ended early Saturday night after an altercation broke out between two groups. Round Rock police say during the altercation someone pulled a gun and fired it during the concert.

"It is unfortunate that we are here celebrating a wonderful event, and we have a tragedy that happens. My thoughts, my prayers go out to our victims. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased at this time," said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

Chief Banks confirmed during Sunday morning's press conference that two people died at the scene. According to ATCEMS, four adults and two children were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.

"All the victims and the deceased were not emergency personnel or first responders. They were actually folks that were there enjoying the concert," said Chief Banks.

Chief Banks says at this time the Round Rock Police Department and the FBI are investigating this mass shooting.

"As you can imagine, with a traumatic incident like this, people are going to have different accounts of what happened and different accounts of what that suspect might have looked like. And so, this is why it's an ongoing investigation. We're trying to piece that together," said Chief Banks.

"Our goal is to put those folks behind bars. And our goal is to get them put away for life, and, and we're going to work tirelessly to do that. No stone left unturned," said Chief Banks.

Round Rock PD says there's no suspect in custody at this time. They are asking for the public's help. Anyone with any information on Saturday night's shooting is asked to report it to the police department at 512-218-5500.