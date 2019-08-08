Alamo Drafthouse starts fundraiser for victims of El Paso, Dayton

Alamo Drafthouse starts fundraiser for victims of El Paso, Dayton

The Alamo Drafthouse wants to do their part to support the families of victims and the survivors in El Paso and Dayton. Through August 26th, patrons can donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund or the Dayton Foundation when they buy their ticket(s) online.

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.