New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches
In a few weeks, Texas will relax its restrictions on multiple firearm laws, allowing Texans to have guns and ammunition in public areas.
Older men at greatest risk of heat stroke as Houston hits triple digit temps
Houstonians are pulling out all the stops to stay cool on a day when the heat index got as high as 117 degrees in parts of the area.
Houston wildlife center warns against glue traps after bird gets stuck: 'A needless loss'
A Houston wildlife center is warning the public against using glue traps that are typically used to catch rodents but can trap other small animals and birds.
Houston Texans donate $100K to El Paso victims
In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans are donating $100,000 to benefit the victims of the tragedy.
Texas Rangers investigating controversial arrest of Galveston man caught on video
The Texas Rangers are investigating a man’s controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.
Son brings Vietnam War fighter pilot's lost remains home to Texas
A Southwest Airlines pilot landed at Love Field Thursday morning after an emotional fight. He bought home the remains of his father who was killed during the Vietnam War.
Rappers with fake drugs, weapons alarm residents in Southlake
Residents in Southlake got a scare Monday after they spotted a group of suspicious men with assault rifles taking photos in front of a house. But as it turns out, they were just filming a rap video in front of the wrong house.
Lawyers for family of El Paso suspect claim his mom contacted police weeks before mass shooting
Lawyers representing the family of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius claim that the 21-year-old's mother contacted Allen police about her son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.
Alamo Drafthouse starts fundraiser for victims of El Paso, Dayton
The Alamo Drafthouse wants to do their part to support the families of victims and the survivors in El Paso and Dayton. Through August 26th, patrons can donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund or the Dayton Foundation when they buy their ticket(s) online.
Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims
Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.
Texas man held hostage by co-workers offered grilled cheese, police say
They played hostess to their hostage, police said.
Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders
Not all heroes walk on two legs.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers announced Friday they'd made a stunning find inside an SUV at the U.S.-Mexico border: methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million.
Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced on Twitter that he and his wife Amy have a more "personal connection" when it comes to the legacy of slavery in the United States.