Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Police release suspect description

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Police release suspect description

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Updated  June 16, 2024 4:14pm MST
Mass Shootings
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has released a description of the suspect in Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Allen Banks says ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a successful arrest.

A total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals and as of 6 p.m., most have been released, Banks said. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days. 

Police will be releasing the identities of those killed on Monday. Chief Banks says detectives were at their families' homes Sunday evening.

Banks said they are interviewing many witnesses at the event.

Round Rock Juneteenth mass shooting

Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Juneteenth concert in Round Rock Saturday night. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest from Old Settlers Park.

READ MORE

RRPD said overnight that the shooting had begun during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Anyone with video or information about this incident is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.