2026 Elections: Karrin Taylor Robson suspends run for AZ governor

The Brief Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has suspended her campaign for Arizona governor. Taylor Robson made the announcement on her X account. She also ran for governor in 2022, but lost in the Republican primary.



One of the Republican candidates in this year's gubernatorial election in Arizona has announced that she will suspend her campaign.

What we know:

In a post made on X, Karrin Taylor Robson said she is suspending her campaign, after "deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family."

"We cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks," read a portion of her statement. "It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want, a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome."

What She Said:

In the same statement, Taylor Robson urges her supporters to "stay engaged, stay involved, and stay focused on the mission ahead."

The backstory:

This is not the first time Taylor Robson ran for Arizona's top political office.

In February 2025, Taylor Robson announced her second run for governor in recent years, after her initial run in 2022.

According to the 2022 official primary election canvass, Taylor Robson is one of five named candidates in that year's Republican gubernatorial primary. While she racked up endorsements from prominent establishment Republicans, including then-Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence, but lost to Kari Lake.

As for Lake, she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.