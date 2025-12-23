Sports in 2025: FOX 10's year in review

article
PHOENIX - From devastating wildfires forcing the NFL to move a playoff game to the desert to Arizona State University battling a college football powerhouse in a nail-biting playoff game, 2025 was a big year in the world of sports.
We're taking a look at FOX 10's biggest sports stories of the year:
1. Wildfires move NFL playoff game to AZ
The National Football League says the NFC Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will be moved to Glendale amid raging wildfires in Southern California.
2. Former Arizona Cardinal dies at 65
Sharpe played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals franchise. He was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.
3. New training facility for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are moving! After spending the last three decades in Tempe, the team says it will move its training facility and headquarters to north Phoenix.
4. ASU comes up short in CFP Playoff
Texas QB Quinn Ewers passed 28 yards to Matthew Golden for a touchdown on fourth-and-13 to force a second overtime, and Andrew Mukuba’s interception clinched a 39-31 victory after Texas squandered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and missed two field goal attempts that could’ve won it in regulation.
5. D-backs fan banned from Chase Field
An Arizona Diamondbacks season ticket holder who interfered during a game on Monday night at Chase Field has been banned by the team for the rest of the season.
6. Super Bowl champion trolls Taylor Swift
The Super Bowl champion took a shot at the "Swifties" during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade Friday.
7. D-backs kick off season against Cubs
It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.
8. What you need to know about Spring Training in AZ
Spring training starts soon! There's no shortage of options where you can see Major League Baseball in the Valley.
9. D-back star brought to tears on field
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.
10. Suns bench Bradley Beal
The Suns have struggled this season and are at the forefront of trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.