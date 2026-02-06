Expand / Collapse search

New details on Nancy Guthrie ransom note; arrest made in Yessenia Norman's murder | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 6, 2026 7:50pm MST
PHOENIX - Arrest made in Arizona woman's murder; new details revealed in Nancy Guthrie ransom note; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 6, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie case: PI speaks out

Nancy Guthrie: Private investigator weighs in on her disappearance
"No one in 40 years have I seen anybody do a kidnapping, send a ransom note, and then not contact [the family]," said one private investigator with experience in working kidnapping cases around the world.

2. New revelations in Nancy Guthrie ransom note

Nancy Guthrie: Surprising details in ransom note

As authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, TMZ is releasing surprising details about the ransom note they received, which the FBI is taking seriously. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has more.

3. New developments in AZ woman's murder

Yessenia Norman: Missing AZ woman stabbed 27 times; arrest made in case
Yessenia Norman: Missing AZ woman stabbed 27 times; arrest made in case

An arrest has been made in the case of an Arizona woman who was found dead after she went missing for weeks.

5. Arizona law enforcement involved in multiple shootingsd

AZ law enforcement involved in 5 shootings

It has been a rather eventful 24 hours across the state, as there were five shootings that involved members of law enforcement in Arizona.

5. Actor indicted

Timothy Busfield, 'West Wing' actor, indicted on child sex abuse charges
Timothy Busfield, 'West Wing' actor, indicted on child sex abuse charges

A New Mexico grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on multiple child sex charges.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast: 2/6/26 - 2/7/26

Weekend Weather Forecast: 2/6/26 - 2/7/26

We're expecting a warm weekend in the Valley, but changes are right up ahead.

