Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 6 latest updates

Feb. 6 marks the sixth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

What they're saying:

Guthrie's family posted another video on social media Thursday night, after the first of two deadlines in a reported ransom note passed. The second deadline is said to be on Feb. 9.

"This is Camron Guthrie. I'm speaking for the Guthrie family. Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so that we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact," Camron Guthrie said in the video.

Dig deeper:

Earlier on Thursday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI held a news conference, announcing a $50,000 reward in the case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos also released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

‘Imposter ransom demand’ suspect arrested

During the Thursday news conference, the FBI announced that a California man accused of sending a bogus ransom demand to Guthrie's family had been arrested.

The suspect, Derrick Callella, allegedly sent text messages to Guthrie's family members asking for Bitcoin.

Investigators say when they questioned Callella, he admitted to sending the messages. He's accused of two federal charges related to the transmission of ransom and harassment via interstate communication.

The backstory:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

