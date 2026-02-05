Guthrie family makes direct appeal to possible abductors as alleged ransom deadline passes

The Brief The Guthrie family posted a video to Instagram on Thursday appealing for direct contact from those believed to be holding 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, appearing to coincide with an alleged 5 p.m. ransom deadline. Family members, including "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, expressed urgent concern for their mother's health, stating she is without essential medication and requesting proof of life to move forward with negotiations.



As the deadline for a reported ransom note expired, the Guthrie family posted a video to Instagram speaking directly to those they believe are holding their mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84.

What we know:

The reported deadline for the family to fulfill the demands was Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. – the same time the video was posted to social media. The alleged demands have not been confirmed.

Pima County Sheriff's detectives believe Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, in the Tucson area, on Jan. 31, against her will. Bloodstains outside of her home have been confirmed to be hers.

(Left) The Guthrie family seen in an Instagram photo: Annie, Savannah and Camron (Right) Nancy Guthrie

‘Whoever is out there holding our mother …’

"This is Camron Guthrie. I'm speaking for the Guthrie family. Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so that we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact," Cameron Guthrie said in the Feb. 5 post.

The video follows the Feb. 4 post from Nancy's children, Camron, Annie and Savannah. Savannah is the host of NBC's Today.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses.

She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see. The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She chooses joy day after day, despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief. We are always going to be merely human—just normal human people who need our mom. Mama ... Mama ... if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you. Our mom is our heart, and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive; she needs it not to suffer.

We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy.

We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy—everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom. We love you, Mom. Stay strong."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911 or submit tips here.