Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 5 latest updates

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday, five days after Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her southern Arizona home.

Nancy was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say Guthrie is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Ransom notes

Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. TMZ and KOLD 13 News in Tucson reported that they received ransom notes.

An email sent to KOLD reportedly included a deadline and a demand for a specific amount of money for Guthrie’s safe return. The station turned the email over to the PCSD, which is working with the FBI to determine the note’s credibility.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) related to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone with information or tips to submit them," the sheriff's office said.

PCSD later said that no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

‘We need you to come home’

Along with her siblings, Savannah released an emotional video plea on Wednesday night, calling for the safe return of their mother.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah said. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her."

Trump reacts to Nancy's disappearance.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is "directing all federal law enforcement" to assist in the search for Nancy.

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

The sheriff's department will hold its next briefing on the case at 11 a.m. MST on Feb. 5.

You can watch the news conference live on our YouTube channel.

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

