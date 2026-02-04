Nancy Guthrie: Trump directs federal law enforcement to assist in Pima County search

The Brief President Donald Trump announced on Feb. 4 that he's directing "all federal law enforcement" to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on Jan. 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that investigators discovered DNA evidence at the Catalina Foothills residence and believe a crime occurred, as the family responds to reports of a ransom note with a plea for proof of life.



President Donald Trump said he is directing "all federal law enforcement" to assist the Guthrie family as the search for their mother, Nancy, continues near Tucson.

President Donald Trump (Getty Images), Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What we know:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been taken against her will from her Catalina Foothills home in Pima County on Jan. 31, the sheriff's department says. She was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church.

A kidnapping or abduction has not been ruled out, the sheriff's department says.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believes a crime occurred at Guthrie’s home, where more than a hundred investigators have collected DNA samples and reviewed security footage. What appeared to be blood drops were seen outside the home, and the doorbell camera was taken off its base – it's not known when it was taken off, or by whom.

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who on Feb. 4, released a video with her brother and sister pleading for her mother's safe return amid reports of ransom notes.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy," Savannah said, in part.

President Trump Responds:

On Truth Social on Feb. 4, Trump released a statement on Guthrie's disappearance after speaking with Savannah, saying he is directing "ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

Trump's full statement:

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the post said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911 or submit tips here.