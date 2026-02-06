Nancy Guthrie: Private investigator weighs in on her disappearance

The Brief A private investigator with experience in working kidnapping cases around the world spoke with us about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31. "They’re smart and they’re stupid," Logan Clarke said, referring to the alleged kidnappers.



As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, a private investigator who has worked kidnapping cases around the globe is weighing in on her disappearance.

The backstory:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

On Feb. 5, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI held a news conference, announcing a $50,000 reward in the case. Sheriff Chris Nanos also released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

Expert Perspective:

Logan Clarke, a California-based investigator and founder of Global Pursuit, said he has worked on hundreds of kidnapping cases over the past 40 years, including in hotspots ranging from Mexico to the Middle East.

According to Clarke, there are two distinct parts to every kidnapping: taking the hostage and getting paid. He believes these kidnappers were successful in the first phase.

"They’re smart and they’re stupid," Clarke said. "They knew the Guthrie family. They know who they are. They know where they live. They knew enough about them to pull this thing off."

However, Clarke noted that the exchange of money is typically when most kidnappers are caught. That process begins with "proof of life." In a modern, high-tech world, kidnappers no longer rely on a simple photo of a victim holding today’s newspaper.

"They gotta ask her a question now. Where did you meet your husband? What did Savannah give you for Christmas this year? Stuff like that," Clarke said. "What was your first car? Things that only she would know."

Dig deeper:

While the kidnappers previously sent ransom notes to the press—a move Clarke describes as a "rookie move"—it is the subsequent lack of communication that worries him most.

"No one in 40 years have I seen anybody do a kidnapping, send a ransom note, and then not contact [the family]. The people have no communication with them. That tells me that something went wrong," Clarke said.

Clarke suggested the silence could mean several things: the kidnappers may not have a viable plan for proof of life or for collecting the money, or authorities may be interfering with the kidnappers to buy time. Regardless, Clarke said their best option is to return Nancy Guthrie alive and well.

"Leave her with water, leave her with some food. Make damn sure she doesn’t die, because if she dies, it’s murder," he said.

Clarke also believes Guthrie is likely being held nearby. Traveling with an 84-year-old woman with medical conditions creates significant logistical problems for captors.

Furthermore, Clarke called the demand for Bitcoin "stupid," noting that the FBI is fully capable of tracing a Bitcoin wallet if a payment is made.