Trump mugshot: Shirts for sale with fake mugshot of Trump on his online store
Trump arraigned: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Trump charged with falsifying records. What is that?
Donald Trump spared mug shot, handcuffs after turning himself in on felony charges
Donald Trump turns himself in: The day in photos
Donald Trump indictment: Will there be cameras inside the courthouse?
Trump arrives in New York ahead of booking, arraignment
Donald Trump is not the first president, in or out of office, to face legal trouble
The latest line crossed by Trump challenges again the aura of the American presidency, nurtured in the infallibility of George Washington but made human over and over, through scandals born of greed and the abuse of power, corruption and naivete, sex and lies about sex.
Donald Trump faces setbacks in other investigations as NY case proceeds
The former president is set to be arraigned in the New York case, but faces more legal troubles, including his retention of top secret government documents, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump to speak from Mar-a-Lago after arraignment Tuesday
Donald Trump indictment ends decades of his perceived invincibility
Donald Trump, who carries a longtime nickname of “Teflon Don," has until now managed to skirt serious legal jeopardy despite 40 years of legal scrutiny.
Trump charged with at least 1 felony in NY case: AP sources
A look at Donald Trump's arraignment schedule ahead of Tuesday court appearance
Law enforcement officials have worked out the details of how Trump will be escorted to his alleged hush money scandal-related arraignment on Tuesday.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday without handcuffs, sources say
Why was Trump indicted? What to expect in New York hush money case
Former President Donald Trump was indicated by a grand jury in New York. Here’s what he’s been charged with and what happens next in the legal process.
Trump indicted: Charged in New York over hush money paid during 2016 campaign
Can Donald Trump still run for president despite indictment?
Following the historic indictment of Donald Trump, many wonder how this will impact his chances of securing the White House in 2024.
Trump releases statement after being indicted by NY grand jury
“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Trump's statement said.
Donald Trump indicted: What's the difference between indictment and arrest?
Grand jury investigating Trump to take pre-planned break from case
This means a vote on whether or not to indict the former president likely won't come anytime soon.