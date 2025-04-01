Golden algae to blame for dead fish in some Arizona lakes

The Brief Fish are dying in Arizona's Canyon and Saguaro lakes due to a "a golden algae toxin bloom." We're hearing from an ASU professor who explains the dangers of the bloom.



Fish are dying and can be seen floating on the surface of some Arizona lakes, and golden algae is to blame.

What we know:

This is something that typically happens during Arizona's hottest months, but we're seeing it a lot earlier this year.

For now, just the fish are affected, with no threat to humans, but an ASU professor says it could get a lot worse.

"To date, no adverse health impacts have been noted for humans or non-gill-breathing wildlife that have come in contact with waters experiencing a golden algae toxin bloom. AZGFD will provide updates as needed," Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

What they're saying:

"It’s like an iceberg. You only see the tip of the iceberg, right?" said Taylor Weiss, assistant professor of environmental and resource management at ASU's Polytechnic School.

Dead fish and a rotten smell. That’s just what's on the surface.

"It might be the fish now, but it could be people and their pets later," Weiss said.

'You don't want to swim in water that's full of rotting fish'

As the temperatures rise, the algae grows, and the spread has become more frequent.

"We're literally having outbreaks now in the dead of winter, so the entire systems have started tipping over," Weiss explained.

We've seen a February outbreak at Saguaro Lake, and most recently, an abundance of golden algae in Canyon Lake.

"When they break down and rot, that can lead to bacteria, and some of those bacteria could certainly be harmful. So, in the same way you don't want to eat rotten food, well, you don't want to swim in water that's full of rotting fish," Weiss warned.

Algae like this can quickly spread as many of Arizona’s lakes and rivers are connected by the Salt River, like Tempe Town Lake, which right now officials haven't said is affected.

"It is likely fish kills will continue in Saguaro and Canyon lakes over the next month or two ranging in severity," Arizona Game and Fish said.

What you can do:

You can learn more about algae blooms like this one