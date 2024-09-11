Independents weigh in on Harris-Trump debate; wildfire burning near the Valley | Nightly Roundup

Wildfire burning near the Valley | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From the latest on a wildfire that is burning near the Phoenix area to whether last night's Harris-Trump debate swayed any independents, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
1. Wildfire still burning near the Valley
Crews are responding to a wildfire that sparked in a remote area of the Superstition Mountains. No structures are threatened.
2. Did last night's debate change any minds?
A day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took part in the first debate between the two, we asked Independent voters in the Phoenix area on whether the heated event changed any minds.
3. Arizona Governor expresses concerns with new California regulation
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs says a decision in California could affect gas prices here. It’s why she co-authored a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to kill a bill that would cut the supply of gasoline.
4. New law proposed to target teen violence
Maricopa County's top prosecutor is touting a proposal that targets swarming as a way to address teen violence.
5. Georgia school shooting suspect's mom apologizes
The mother of a 14-year-old accused of killing four people and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School in Barrow County one week ago has reportedly released a letter apologizing to the victims' families.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Sept. 11 was 109°F. Temps are expected to drop beginning this weekend – we may see the 90s in the Valley by Sunday.