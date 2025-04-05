Seen on TV: April 5
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, April 5, 2025
60th Annual Phoenix Invitational Track Meet
- April 5-6
- Mesa Community College
- 1833 W. Southern Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85202
- arizona.usatf.org
Afi Like Taffy
Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix AZ 85008
- phoenixzoo.org
AZ Bike Week
- April 5-6
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16610 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.azbikeweek.com
Carbon Tapatio
Free Bikes 4 Kidz
Gainey Village Health Club & Spa
- 7477 East Doubletree Ranch Road
- Scottsdale, Arizona 85258
- www.villageclubs.com
Ravenscroft
You're Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl