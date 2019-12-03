Scientific American announces 1st-ever presidential endorsement in magazine’s 175-year history
Scientific American announced it will be endorsing Joe Biden for president in its October issue, which will mark the first-ever presidential candidate endorsement in the magazine’s 175-year history
Harris, home in California, gets a look at wildfire damage
She didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name on Tuesday, but her remarks came a day after he visited California and again cast doubt on the science behind climate change.
Arizona volunteers preparing for President Trump's Sept. 14 'Latinos for Trump' visit
President Donald Trump will be in Arizona on Sept. 14 and his volunteers are gearing up, ready to host a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable.
Kamala Harris meets Blake family, stops by union training facility
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police to kick off her visit.
Kamala Harris slams ‘profound failure of leadership’ in counter to Trump ahead of final night of RNC
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and she'll give it just hours before Trump is set to accept renomination for a second term.
Kamala Harris, in historic VP nomination acceptance speech, says America at 'inflection point'
This will be her second time speaking to the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind its presidential candidate, Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience who may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.
How Black women cleared a path for Kamala Harris to be the VP pick
Harris will be the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket.
President Trump launches attacks against Kamala Harris
Trump has repeatedly called Kamala Harris “nasty” and has leaned into appeals that appear stuck in a fictionalized version of the 1950s.
'She’s ready to do this job on day 1': Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate
The pair will later sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.
Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonating with Black women
For many Black women, Sen. Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate represents a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized.
Donald and Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ previous bid for California attorney general
Prior to becoming president, Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Harris' re-election campaign. Ivanka Trump gave $2,000.
Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate
The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.
Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race
Kamala Harris announced the end of her Democratic presidential campaign on Tuesday.
Sen. Kamala Harris urges Twitter to suspend Trump's account
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris has formally asked Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.