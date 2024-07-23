Arizona Democratic Party delegates pledge support to Kamala Harris

article

The Arizona Democratic Party says all 91 members of its delegation have formally pledged their support for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. Biden is set to address the nation on Wednesday night to speak about his decision to drop out of the presidential race.

According to the Associated Press, Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party's nominee against former President Donald Trump.

Arizona Democratic Party statement

"As members of the Arizona Democratic Delegation, we are committed to supporting the candidate who will fight for our values including strengthening democracy and protecting our fundamental freedoms. All of these issues are on the line this election, and America risks a dark future under Donald Trump and his MAGA loyalists. For these reasons, we are firm in our unequivocal unanimous endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to be our Party’s nominee for the Office of President of the United States of America.

We are confident in her ability to build a winning coalition and ultimately defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance in November. The Biden-Harris Administration has been transformational for this country, and we respect President Biden’s selfless decision to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership. This is an unprecedented moment for America, but we are confident that we will emerge stronger and more united than ever.

We are united behind Vice President Kamala Harris because our democracy is on the line, and we will work around the clock to ensure she defeats Donald Trump once and for all in November."